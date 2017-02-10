Story highlights The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a slew of performers for the 2017 Oscars on Friday

Justin Timberlake, John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda all slated to perform

(CNN) The Oscars are gearing up to be a night filled with memorable performances.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, Justin Timberlake and John Legend will be performing at this year's Academy Awards.

"We're thrilled to welcome these world-class artists to the Oscars. These performances will not only celebrate the five extraordinary nominated original songs, but also the integral part music plays in movies," show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement.

The 16-year-old star of Disney's animated "Moana," Auli'i Cravalho, will take the stage with Miranda to perform the nominated song, "How Far I'll Go."

