Milo Ventimiglia now has a naked face

(CNN) This is him with no facial hair.

"This is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia is clean shaven now and fans are freaking out a little bit.

The actor, who is beloved as Jack Pearson on the hit NBC series, got rid of his beard and mustache and it's sparked all type of speculation as to what it all means.

It began a few days ago when Ventimiglia tweeted a photo of him pointing to his face and wrote, "Thank you 1996 hair and goatee. Thank you for your service. See you next season!! #ThisIsJacksFacialHair. MV"

Thank you 1996 hair and goatee. Thank you for your service. See you next season!! #ThisIsJacksFacialHair. MV pic.twitter.com/wiyPLRKFSA — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 8, 2017

Then executive producer Ken Olin tweeted a video, which ended with a shorn Ventimiglia.

