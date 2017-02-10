'Jay and Silent Bob' are coming back

Literally.

Kevin Smith has announced he has a new script titled "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot."

The actor/director posted a photo of the first page of the script on his official Instagram account.

"This is not a drill! This is an actual image from my laptop," Smith wrote. "Yes, Kids - @jayandsilentbob are coming back!"

The characters, played by Jason Mewes and Smith, first debuted in Smith's 1994 film "Clerks." Their starring vehicle came in 2001 with "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back."

The pair have appeared in other Smith projects, TV shows and comic books. Smith explained on Instagram that a planned "Clerks III" fell through, as did a "Mallrats" sequel.

"Mind you, I'm not complaining: nobody gets to make EVERYTHING they wanna make in this business (do they?)," Smith wrote. "And I've been lucky to make anything at all, there's so much competition out there, so many much cooler ideas from fresh folks."

Smith said that while he doesn't own the rights to many of his past projects, he does own "Jay and Silent Bob." He's calls their upcoming adventure "a fun flick," in which the Jersey boys will return to Hollywood to stop production on a reboot of the old 'Bluntman and Chronic Movie' they hated so much.

"It's a tongue-in-cheek, silly-a** satire that pokes fun at the movie business's recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces," Smith said. "And I already met with the good folks at Miramax and they're into it, so I'm hoping we'll be shooting in the summer."

The director also had a bit of life advice to offer.

"Never give up, kids," he wrote. "You CAN do anything you want in life, so long as you're patient and malleable."