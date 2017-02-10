Test your knowledge: Hollywood Walk of Fame

Test your knowledge: Hollywood Walk of FameUpdated 6:30 AM ET, Fri February 10, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. (CNN)How much do you know about one of Tinseltown's top attractions? Content by LendingTreeRates now at 3.2% APR (15 Yr Fixed). Do you qualify? Fastest way to pay off $10,000 in credit card debt Can you save on your mortgage? The amazing VA benefits not enough vets are claiming Reverse Mortgages: Worth the risk? Paid Partner ContentTop 7 cards for excellent credit NextAdvisor Save on hotels around the world with Booking.com Booking.com Browse over 600 workouts on-demand, for 50% off Daily Burn 15 houseplants for improving indoor air quality Mother Nature Network 10 mind-blowing credit cards charging 0% interest until 2018 NextAdvisor