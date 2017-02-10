(CNN) Grammy Awards host James Corden has some plans and surprises in store for Sunday night's show, but he's aware they could change at a moment's notice.

The "Late Late Show" host told CNN he intends to keep the night "fun," but won't shy away from political themes if news of the day feels necessary to address.

"The Grammys are on Sunday, and with this current news cycle, we could be a different world by tonight, so it's impossible to say," Corden said when asked what role politics will play in the night. "I think it's naïve, in a way, to just keep banging the same drum every day, so you want to be reactive to what's happening, but only if something's actually happening."

Sunday will mark Corden's first time hosting the music award show. He takes over the hosting duties from LL Cool J, who held the gig for the last five years.

Corden is feeling a touch of nerves ahead of the show.

Read More