At least 13 injured in fire on Hong Kong metro train

Hong Kong (CNN) At least 13 people were injured Friday evening in a fire on a metro train in Hong Kong, police said.

Seven people have been transferred to local hospitals, although their conditions are not known, Hong Kong officials said.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested and accused of arson, Hong Kong police said at press conference Friday.

Rescue personnel attend to an injured person Friday after a fire hurt 13 on a Hong Kong metro train.

The man, whose last name is Cheung, was critically injured and told police he set the fire, authorities said.

Police said they believe the fire was an isolated incident carried out for personal reasons. There is currently no evidence it was terror-related, they said.

