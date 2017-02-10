Story highlights Ali Chraibi captures the daily life of fellow Moroccans

It's a world where change is balanced equally with tradition

(CNN) Whether it's the luminescent buildings within the "blue city" of Chefchaouen or the snake charmers and medicine men at the heart of Marrakech - Morocco has long been a muse to photographers.

When Marrakech-born photographer Ali Chraibi replaced his worn out digital camera for a secondhand SLR -- his images changed.

He went from taking directionless family photos featuring the chaotic beauty of Morocco's "red city" as a backdrop, to more complex, darker images conveying the often unnoticed strength of its women.

"They are forgotten," Chraibi told CNN. "Those women have sacrificed a lot. They have sacrificed their life for their kids, for their husband, for the family. They had no life in one way and this you can see it in their eyes. In the way they move, in the way they are."

His photographs have sustained this unsettling component throughout his 21 year career and propelled him to critical acclaim.

