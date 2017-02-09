Breaking News

The week in 39 photos

February 10, 2017

A demonstrator in New York, left, argues with a supporter of US President Donald Trump during a protest against Trump's immigration policies on Tuesday, February 7. Trump signed an executive order that would temporarily suspend the admission of refugees and bar entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski speaks to the crowd at the football team's Super Bowl victory parade in Boston on Tuesday, February 7. Behind Gronkowski are quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, who won their record fifth Super Bowls with the Patriots.
Mount Sinabung releases a cloud of hot ash in Karo, Indonesia, on Saturday, February 4. The volcano last erupted in May.
Mount Sinabung releases a cloud of hot ash in Karo, Indonesia, on Saturday, February 4. The volcano last erupted in May.
Police scuffle with Afghan migrants as they block the entrance of the Hellenikon migrant camp in Athens, Greece, on Monday, February 6. Greece says more than 60,000 people are stranded in camps after European border closures last year.
Police scuffle with Afghan migrants as they block the entrance of the Hellenikon migrant camp in Athens, Greece, on Monday, February 6. Greece says more than 60,000 people are stranded in camps after European border closures last year.
Israeli police use water cannons to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators in Jerusalem on Thursday, February 9. Thousands of protesters were blocking roads in various locations as they called for the release of a student who was arrested after refusing to join the army.
Israeli police use water cannons to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators in Jerusalem on Thursday, February 9. Thousands of protesters were blocking roads in various locations as they called for the release of a student who was arrested after refusing to join the army.
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry, right, leads his brother, William, and his sister-in-law, Kate, during a relay race in London promoting the Heads Together charity on Sunday, February 5.
Britain's Prince Harry, right, leads his brother, William, and his sister-in-law, Kate, during a relay race in London promoting the Heads Together charity on Sunday, February 5.
Volunteer Laura Rasero holds Ivorian migrant Oulai Esther after a Spanish group rescued a rubber boat sailing out of control in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, February 3. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/world/gallery/europes-refugee-crisis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Europe&#39;s migration crisis in 25 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Volunteer Laura Rasero holds Ivorian migrant Oulai Esther after a Spanish group rescued a rubber boat sailing out of control in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, February 3.
Sheila Jefferson sits outside a relative&#39;s home on Wednesday, February 8, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/us/gallery/tornado-new-orleans-0207/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a tornado&lt;/a&gt; tore through part of New Orleans.
Sheila Jefferson sits outside a relative's home on Wednesday, February 8, after a tornado tore through part of New Orleans.
A Hindu holy man attends the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, on Tuesday, February 7.
A Hindu holy man attends the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, on Tuesday, February 7.
Olivia One Feather holds up her fist and cries tears of happiness on Tuesday, February 7, after the Seattle City Council voted in favor of cutting banking ties with Wells Fargo and avoiding any new investments in the company&#39;s stocks and bonds. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/08/investing/seattle-wells-fargo-dakota-access-pipeline/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Seattle&#39;s breakup with Wells Fargo&lt;/a&gt; was mostly driven by anger over the bank&#39;s role as one of more than a dozen lenders helping to finance the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. The oil pipeline has been given the green light by President Trump, despite fierce opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.
Olivia One Feather holds up her fist and cries tears of happiness on Tuesday, February 7, after the Seattle City Council voted in favor of cutting banking ties with Wells Fargo and avoiding any new investments in the company's stocks and bonds. Seattle's breakup with Wells Fargo was mostly driven by anger over the bank's role as one of more than a dozen lenders helping to finance the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. The oil pipeline has been given the green light by President Trump, despite fierce opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.
In this photo released on Tuesday, February 7, billionaire Richard Branson playfully chokes former US President Barack Obama during Obama's recent vacation to the British Virgin Islands.
In this photo released on Tuesday, February 7, billionaire Richard Branson playfully chokes former US President Barack Obama during Obama's recent vacation to the British Virgin Islands. Read more: Obama's kitesurfing adventure
People sunbathe near the wall of the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, February 7. The temperature was minus-12 degrees Celsius (10 degrees Fahrenheit).
People sunbathe near the wall of the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, February 7. The temperature was minus-12 degrees Celsius (10 degrees Fahrenheit).
US Sen. Elizabeth Warren holds a transcript of her speech in the Senate Chamber after she was cut off during the debate over Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, February 8. In an extremely rare rebuke, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/politics/elizabeth-warren-mitch-mcconnell/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;silenced Warren&lt;/a&gt; after he determined that she violated a Senate rule against impugning another senator. Warren was reading from a 1986 letter in which Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., was critical of Sessions -- who at the time was a nominee to be a federal judge.
US Sen. Elizabeth Warren holds a transcript of her speech in the Senate Chamber after she was cut off during the debate over Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, February 8. In an extremely rare rebuke, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell silenced Warren after he determined that she violated a Senate rule against impugning another senator. Warren was reading from a 1986 letter in which Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., was critical of Sessions -- who at the time was a nominee to be a federal judge.
Zahro Warsma, right, hugs her daughter Roodo Abdinasir after Abdinasir flew into Dulles, Virginia, from Somalia on Monday, February 6. Warsma&#39;s three daughters and grandchild were caught up in last week&#39;s travel ban before a federal judge &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/03/politics/federal-judge-temporarily-halts-trump-travel-ban-nationwide-ag-says/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;temporarily blocked its enforcement. &lt;/a&gt;
Zahro Warsma, right, hugs her daughter Roodo Abdinasir after Abdinasir flew into Dulles, Virginia, from Somalia on Monday, February 6. Warsma's three daughters and grandchild were caught up in last week's travel ban before a federal judge temporarily blocked its enforcement.
Pop star Taylor Swift performs at a concert in Houston on Saturday, February 4.
Pop star Taylor Swift performs at a concert in Houston on Saturday, February 4.
Wild elephants chase back people who were trying to shoo them away from a village on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, on Thursday, February 9. The elephants, from a nearby wildlife sanctuary, entered the village looking for food.
Wild elephants chase back people who were trying to shoo them away from a village on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, on Thursday, February 9. The elephants, from a nearby wildlife sanctuary, entered the village looking for food.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch fist-bumps Charles Marshall III as he arrives for a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, February 8. Gorsuch has been visiting with US senators from both parties.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch fist-bumps Charles Marshall III as he arrives for a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, February 8. Gorsuch has been visiting with US senators from both parties.
People in northern Gaza run for cover after an Israeli airstrike targeted a Hamas post on Monday, February 6. Israel struck a number of Hamas positions after a projectile from Gaza crashed into a border area, the Israeli army said.
People in northern Gaza run for cover after an Israeli airstrike targeted a Hamas post on Monday, February 6. Israel struck a number of Hamas positions after a projectile from Gaza crashed into a border area, the Israeli army said.
Guatemala Supreme Court Justice Blanca Stalling looks out from a cell at a court in Guatemala City on Wednesday, February 8. Prosecutors say she was arrested on a charge of influence peddling after she tried to help her son in a corruption case. She has denied the accusation.
Guatemala Supreme Court Justice Blanca Stalling looks out from a cell at a court in Guatemala City on Wednesday, February 8. Prosecutors say she was arrested on a charge of influence peddling after she tried to help her son in a corruption case. She has denied the accusation.
Iran&#39;s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is saluted by air force commanders during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday, February 7. Khamenei &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/politics/iran-khamenei-trump-comments/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reportedly told the commanders &lt;/a&gt;that US President Donald Trump &quot;largely did the job we had been trying to do in the past decades: to divulge the true face of the US. We had been working to show the world the depth of corruption in US government and ranks and files of the ruling elite; Trump did it in few days after coming to the White House.&quot; Khamenei&#39;s comments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump became president.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is saluted by air force commanders during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday, February 7. Khamenei reportedly told the commanders that US President Donald Trump "largely did the job we had been trying to do in the past decades: to divulge the true face of the US. We had been working to show the world the depth of corruption in US government and ranks and files of the ruling elite; Trump did it in few days after coming to the White House." Khamenei's comments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump became president.
A bull throws a man during a bull-taming event in the Indian village of Palamedu on Thursday, February 9.
A bull throws a man during a bull-taming event in the Indian village of Palamedu on Thursday, February 9.
Rohi Atassi, front, leads new US citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance after he and 116 others took the oath of citizenship Tuesday, February 7, in Chicago. Atassi is from Syria.
Rohi Atassi, front, leads new US citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance after he and 116 others took the oath of citizenship Tuesday, February 7, in Chicago. Atassi is from Syria.
Marine Le Pen, a French presidential candidate who leads the far-right National Front party, attends a rally in Lyon, France, on Sunday, February 5. Her father, Jean-Marie, founded the party in 1972.
Marine Le Pen, a French presidential candidate who leads the far-right National Front party, attends a rally in Lyon, France, on Sunday, February 5. Her father, Jean-Marie, founded the party in 1972.
Pope Francis touches a crying baby at the Vatican on Saturday, February 4.
Pope Francis touches a crying baby at the Vatican on Saturday, February 4.
Relief goods are distributed after an avalanche in Chitral, Pakistan, on Monday, February 6. At least 156 people have died along the Afghan-Pakistani border after three days of heavy snowfall &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/06/asia/avalanche-afghanistan-pakistan/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;caused a series of deadly avalanches.&lt;/a&gt;
Relief goods are distributed after an avalanche in Chitral, Pakistan, on Monday, February 6. At least 156 people have died along the Afghan-Pakistani border after three days of heavy snowfall caused a series of deadly avalanches.
A staff member marks out the seating plan at London&#39;s Royal Albert Hall ahead of the EE British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 12.
A staff member marks out the seating plan at London's Royal Albert Hall ahead of the EE British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 12.
French President Francois Hollande visits a young man, identified only as Theo, at a suburban Paris hospital on Tuesday, February 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/08/europe/paris-protest-police-rape/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Violence erupted&lt;/a&gt; on the edge of Paris and spread to at least five nearby towns after police officers allegedly forced Theo to the ground, beat him and sodomized him with a baton during an identity check last week. The four police officers have been charged with aggravated assault, while one was also charged with rape, according to the Interior Ministry.
French President Francois Hollande visits a young man, identified only as Theo, at a suburban Paris hospital on Tuesday, February 7. Violence erupted on the edge of Paris and spread to at least five nearby towns after police officers allegedly forced Theo to the ground, beat him and sodomized him with a baton during an identity check last week. The four police officers have been charged with aggravated assault, while one was also charged with rape, according to the Interior Ministry.
People protest against the government in Bucharest, Romania, on Monday, February 6. Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/09/europe/romania-justice-minister-resigns/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;resigned a few days later&lt;/a&gt; over a controversial government decree that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption offenses.
People protest against the government in Bucharest, Romania, on Monday, February 6. Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache resigned a few days later over a controversial government decree that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption offenses.
A bullet hole is seen on a bus&#39; windshield after a Palestinian man &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/09/middleeast/israel-petach-tikvah-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went on a shooting and stabbing attack&lt;/a&gt; at a marketplace in Petah Tikva, Israel, Israeli authorities said on Thursday, February 9. At least eight people were hurt in what police are calling a terrorist incident.
A bullet hole is seen on a bus' windshield after a Palestinian man went on a shooting and stabbing attack at a marketplace in Petah Tikva, Israel, Israeli authorities said on Thursday, February 9. At least eight people were hurt in what police are calling a terrorist incident.
This cell phone photo, taken by a tourist, shows a soldier opening fire on a man at the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, February 3. The man, wielding a machete, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/03/europe/france-paris-louvre-incident/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had rushed toward a group of soldiers and guards&lt;/a&gt; in the Carrousel du Louvre, the underground plaza adjoining the museum, according to Paris police Chief Michel Cadot. French authorities opened a terror investigation.
This cell phone photo, taken by a tourist, shows a soldier opening fire on a man at the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, February 3. The man, wielding a machete, had rushed toward a group of soldiers and guards in the Carrousel du Louvre, the underground plaza adjoining the museum, according to Paris police Chief Michel Cadot. French authorities opened a terror investigation.
Somalia&#39;s new president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, raises his hands with outgoing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, left, in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Wednesday, February 8. The country&#39;s parliament elected Farmajo, a dual US-Somali citizen, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/08/africa/mohamed-abdullahi-farmajo-somalia-election/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after Mohamud dropped out of the contest&lt;/a&gt; after the second round of voting.
Somalia's new president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, raises his hands with outgoing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, left, in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Wednesday, February 8. The country's parliament elected Farmajo, a dual US-Somali citizen, after Mohamud dropped out of the contest after the second round of voting.
Actor Bill Murray, bottom, poses with other members of his golf team after they won a celebrity tournament in Pebble Beach, California, on Wednesday, February 8. From left are Kelly Rohrbach, Josh Duhamel, Andy Garcia, Kunal Nayyar and Gary Mule Deer.
Actor Bill Murray, bottom, poses with other members of his golf team after they won a celebrity tournament in Pebble Beach, California, on Wednesday, February 8. From left are Kelly Rohrbach, Josh Duhamel, Andy Garcia, Kunal Nayyar and Gary Mule Deer.
Mahmoud Al-Khatib, a Syrian rebel fighter, holds a position in Al-Bilaliyah, Syria, on Saturday, February 4.
Mahmoud Al-Khatib, a Syrian rebel fighter, holds a position in Al-Bilaliyah, Syria, on Saturday, February 4.
A Hindu devotee is in a state of trance during Thaipusam celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, February 9. During the festival, many people show their devotion by piercing their bodies with tridents, hooks and skewers.
A Hindu devotee is in a state of trance during Thaipusam celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, February 9. During the festival, many people show their devotion by piercing their bodies with tridents, hooks and skewers.
US President Donald Trump listens to a high school marching band as he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5.
US President Donald Trump listens to a high school marching band as he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5.
Nimba, a hippopotamus calf, bites its mother, Liberia, at Bioparc Fuengirola, a zoo in Fuengirola, Spain, on Wednesday, February 8.
Nimba, a hippopotamus calf, bites its mother, Liberia, at Bioparc Fuengirola, a zoo in Fuengirola, Spain, on Wednesday, February 8.
People in Kiev, Ukraine, pay their final respects to Ukrainian serviceman Leonid Dergach on Friday, February 3. He was killed in eastern Ukraine, where &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/31/europe/ukraine-fighting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fighting has been escalating&lt;/a&gt; between pro-Russian rebels and the Ukrainian armed forces.
People in Kiev, Ukraine, pay their final respects to Ukrainian serviceman Leonid Dergach on Friday, February 3. He was killed in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has been escalating between pro-Russian rebels and the Ukrainian armed forces.
Young baseball players train in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, February 7.
Young baseball players train in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, February 7.
A man walks across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York during a snowstorm on Thursday, February 9.
A man walks across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York during a snowstorm on Thursday, February 9. See last week in 29 photos
Take a look at 39 photos of the week from February 3 through February 9.