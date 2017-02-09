Photos: The week in 39 photos A demonstrator in New York, left, argues with a supporter of US President Donald Trump during a protest against Trump's immigration policies on Tuesday, February 7. Trump signed an executive order that would temporarily suspend the admission of refugees and bar entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. Hide Caption 1 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski speaks to the crowd at the football team's Super Bowl victory parade in Boston on Tuesday, February 7. Behind Gronkowski are quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, who won their record fifth Super Bowls with the Patriots. See more Super Bowl records Hide Caption 2 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Mount Sinabung releases a cloud of hot ash in Karo, Indonesia, on Saturday, February 4. The volcano last erupted in May. Hide Caption 3 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Police scuffle with Afghan migrants as they block the entrance of the Hellenikon migrant camp in Athens, Greece, on Monday, February 6. Greece says more than 60,000 people are stranded in camps after European border closures last year. Hide Caption 4 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Israeli police use water cannons to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators in Jerusalem on Thursday, February 9. Thousands of protesters were blocking roads in various locations as they called for the release of a student who was arrested after refusing to join the army. Hide Caption 5 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Britain's Prince Harry, right, leads his brother, William, and his sister-in-law, Kate, during a relay race in London promoting the Heads Together charity on Sunday, February 5. Hide Caption 6 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Volunteer Laura Rasero holds Ivorian migrant Oulai Esther after a Spanish group rescued a rubber boat sailing out of control in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, February 3. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos Hide Caption 7 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Sheila Jefferson sits outside a relative's home on Wednesday, February 8, after a tornado tore through part of New Orleans. Hide Caption 8 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos A Hindu holy man attends the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, on Tuesday, February 7. Hide Caption 9 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Olivia One Feather holds up her fist and cries tears of happiness on Tuesday, February 7, after the Seattle City Council voted in favor of cutting banking ties with Wells Fargo and avoiding any new investments in the company's stocks and bonds. Seattle's breakup with Wells Fargo was mostly driven by anger over the bank's role as one of more than a dozen lenders helping to finance the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. The oil pipeline has been given the green light by President Trump, despite fierce opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists. Hide Caption 10 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos In this photo released on Tuesday, February 7, billionaire Richard Branson playfully chokes former US President Barack Obama during Obama's recent vacation to the British Virgin Islands. Read more: Obama's kitesurfing adventure Hide Caption 11 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos People sunbathe near the wall of the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, February 7. The temperature was minus-12 degrees Celsius (10 degrees Fahrenheit). Hide Caption 12 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos US Sen. Elizabeth Warren holds a transcript of her speech in the Senate Chamber after she was cut off during the debate over Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, February 8. In an extremely rare rebuke, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell silenced Warren after he determined that she violated a Senate rule against impugning another senator. Warren was reading from a 1986 letter in which Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., was critical of Sessions -- who at the time was a nominee to be a federal judge. Hide Caption 13 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Zahro Warsma, right, hugs her daughter Roodo Abdinasir after Abdinasir flew into Dulles, Virginia, from Somalia on Monday, February 6. Warsma's three daughters and grandchild were caught up in last week's travel ban before a federal judge temporarily blocked its enforcement. Hide Caption 14 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Pop star Taylor Swift performs at a concert in Houston on Saturday, February 4. Hide Caption 15 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Wild elephants chase back people who were trying to shoo them away from a village on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, on Thursday, February 9. The elephants, from a nearby wildlife sanctuary, entered the village looking for food. Hide Caption 16 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch fist-bumps Charles Marshall III as he arrives for a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, February 8. Gorsuch has been visiting with US senators from both parties. Hide Caption 17 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos People in northern Gaza run for cover after an Israeli airstrike targeted a Hamas post on Monday, February 6. Israel struck a number of Hamas positions after a projectile from Gaza crashed into a border area, the Israeli army said. Hide Caption 18 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Guatemala Supreme Court Justice Blanca Stalling looks out from a cell at a court in Guatemala City on Wednesday, February 8. Prosecutors say she was arrested on a charge of influence peddling after she tried to help her son in a corruption case. She has denied the accusation. Hide Caption 19 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is saluted by air force commanders during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday, February 7. Khamenei reportedly told the commanders that US President Donald Trump "largely did the job we had been trying to do in the past decades: to divulge the true face of the US. We had been working to show the world the depth of corruption in US government and ranks and files of the ruling elite; Trump did it in few days after coming to the White House." Khamenei's comments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump became president. Hide Caption 20 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos A bull throws a man during a bull-taming event in the Indian village of Palamedu on Thursday, February 9. Hide Caption 21 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Rohi Atassi, front, leads new US citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance after he and 116 others took the oath of citizenship Tuesday, February 7, in Chicago. Atassi is from Syria. Hide Caption 22 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Marine Le Pen, a French presidential candidate who leads the far-right National Front party, attends a rally in Lyon, France, on Sunday, February 5. Her father, Jean-Marie, founded the party in 1972. Hide Caption 23 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Pope Francis touches a crying baby at the Vatican on Saturday, February 4. Hide Caption 24 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Relief goods are distributed after an avalanche in Chitral, Pakistan, on Monday, February 6. At least 156 people have died along the Afghan-Pakistani border after three days of heavy snowfall caused a series of deadly avalanches. Hide Caption 25 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos A staff member marks out the seating plan at London's Royal Albert Hall ahead of the EE British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 12. Hide Caption 26 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos French President Francois Hollande visits a young man, identified only as Theo, at a suburban Paris hospital on Tuesday, February 7. Violence erupted on the edge of Paris and spread to at least five nearby towns after police officers allegedly forced Theo to the ground, beat him and sodomized him with a baton during an identity check last week. The four police officers have been charged with aggravated assault, while one was also charged with rape, according to the Interior Ministry. Hide Caption 27 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos People protest against the government in Bucharest, Romania, on Monday, February 6. Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache resigned a few days later over a controversial government decree that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption offenses. Hide Caption 28 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos A bullet hole is seen on a bus' windshield after a Palestinian man went on a shooting and stabbing attack at a marketplace in Petah Tikva, Israel, Israeli authorities said on Thursday, February 9. At least eight people were hurt in what police are calling a terrorist incident. Hide Caption 29 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos This cell phone photo, taken by a tourist, shows a soldier opening fire on a man at the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, February 3. The man, wielding a machete, had rushed toward a group of soldiers and guards in the Carrousel du Louvre, the underground plaza adjoining the museum, according to Paris police Chief Michel Cadot. French authorities opened a terror investigation. Hide Caption 30 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Somalia's new president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, raises his hands with outgoing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, left, in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Wednesday, February 8. The country's parliament elected Farmajo, a dual US-Somali citizen, after Mohamud dropped out of the contest after the second round of voting. Hide Caption 31 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Actor Bill Murray, bottom, poses with other members of his golf team after they won a celebrity tournament in Pebble Beach, California, on Wednesday, February 8. From left are Kelly Rohrbach, Josh Duhamel, Andy Garcia, Kunal Nayyar and Gary Mule Deer. Hide Caption 32 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Mahmoud Al-Khatib, a Syrian rebel fighter, holds a position in Al-Bilaliyah, Syria, on Saturday, February 4. Hide Caption 33 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos A Hindu devotee is in a state of trance during Thaipusam celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, February 9. During the festival, many people show their devotion by piercing their bodies with tridents, hooks and skewers. Hide Caption 34 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos US President Donald Trump listens to a high school marching band as he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. Hide Caption 35 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Nimba, a hippopotamus calf, bites its mother, Liberia, at Bioparc Fuengirola, a zoo in Fuengirola, Spain, on Wednesday, February 8. Hide Caption 36 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos People in Kiev, Ukraine, pay their final respects to Ukrainian serviceman Leonid Dergach on Friday, February 3. He was killed in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has been escalating between pro-Russian rebels and the Ukrainian armed forces. Hide Caption 37 of 39

Photos: The week in 39 photos Young baseball players train in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, February 7. Hide Caption 38 of 39