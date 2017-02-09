The week in 39 photos

Mount Sinabung releases a cloud of hot ash in Karo, Indonesia, on Saturday, February 4. The volcano last erupted in May.
Police scuffle with Afghan migrants as they block the entrance of the Hellenikon migrant camp in Athens, Greece, on Monday, February 6. Greece says more than 60,000 people are stranded in camps after European border closures last year.
Israeli police use water cannons to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators in Jerusalem on Thursday, February 9. Thousands of protesters were blocking roads in various locations as they called for the release of a student who was arrested after refusing to join the army.
Britain's Prince Harry, right, leads his brother, William, and his sister-in-law, Kate, during a relay race in London promoting the Heads Together charity on Sunday, February 5.
A Hindu holy man attends the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, on Tuesday, February 7.
People sunbathe near the wall of the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, February 7. The temperature was minus-12 degrees Celsius (10 degrees Fahrenheit).
Pop star Taylor Swift performs at a concert in Houston on Saturday, February 4.
Wild elephants chase back people who were trying to shoo them away from a village on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, on Thursday, February 9. The elephants, from a nearby wildlife sanctuary, entered the village looking for food.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch fist-bumps Charles Marshall III as he arrives for a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, February 8. Gorsuch has been visiting with US senators from both parties.
People in northern Gaza run for cover after an Israeli airstrike targeted a Hamas post on Monday, February 6. Israel struck a number of Hamas positions after a projectile from Gaza crashed into a border area, the Israeli army said.
Guatemala Supreme Court Justice Blanca Stalling looks out from a cell at a court in Guatemala City on Wednesday, February 8. Prosecutors say she was arrested on a charge of influence peddling after she tried to help her son in a corruption case. She has denied the accusation.
A bull throws a man during a bull-taming event in the Indian village of Palamedu on Thursday, February 9.
Rohi Atassi, front, leads new US citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance after he and 116 others took the oath of citizenship Tuesday, February 7, in Chicago. Atassi is from Syria.
Pope Francis touches a crying baby at the Vatican on Saturday, February 4.
A staff member marks out the seating plan at London's Royal Albert Hall ahead of the EE British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 12.
Actor Bill Murray, bottom, poses with other members of his golf team after they won a celebrity tournament in Pebble Beach, California, on Wednesday, February 8. From left are Kelly Rohrbach, Josh Duhamel, Andy Garcia, Kunal Nayyar and Gary Mule Deer.
Mahmoud Al-Khatib, a Syrian rebel fighter, holds a position in Al-Bilaliyah, Syria, on Saturday, February 4.
A Hindu devotee is in a state of trance during Thaipusam celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, February 9. During the festival, many people show their devotion by piercing their bodies with tridents, hooks and skewers.
US President Donald Trump listens to a high school marching band as he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5.
Nimba, a hippopotamus calf, bites its mother, Liberia, at Bioparc Fuengirola, a zoo in Fuengirola, Spain, on Wednesday, February 8.
Young baseball players train in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, February 7.