Story highlights Vogue's March cover celebrates "the modern American woman"

Critics say the iconic magazine's cover models are not diverse

(CNN) Vogue has been around for 125 years, but critics say not all that much has changed.

The iconic magazine's March cover celebrates "the modern American woman" by featuring models of different ethnicities, skin tones and body types.

But readers aren't convinced. Across social media, they're criticizing Vogue for staying inside the fashion industry's narrow parameters.

With Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah and Liu Wen on the cover, the magazine certainly has star power.

With our March issue, Vogue celebrates modern American women. Click the link in our bio to read the full cover story. Photographed by @inezandvinoodh, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125 A photo posted by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:47am PST

However, Graham is the only plus-size model, and all of the models have relatively light skin tones. In addition, Vogue has been accused of altering Hadid's hand in the photo to cover up Graham's stomach.

