Quick-thinking New Orleans mom saves daughter in tornado

Story highlights New Orleans mother strapped her daughter in a car seat as tornado ripped her trailer apart

Mother: "Like the trailer exploded and me and the baby went flying through the air"

(CNN) As the tornado flung her through the air, Amanda Stockfelt held tightly to her newborn daughter in a car seat, floating above in the vortex.

The New Orleans mother and her 8-week old Autumn survived the tornado that ripped apart trailers, peeled off roofs and damaged hundreds of properties in a roughly 2-mile path in an eastern New Orleans neighborhood on Tuesday.

Stockfelt recounted her few minutes of terror in an interview Thursday with HLN's Erica Hill. Some quick thinking, a mother's intuition, and panic may have saved her baby.

"All I could think of was don't let go of her car seat because if I let go of her car seat, I just knew the tornado was going to take her," Stockfelt said. "And I would never be able to find her."

The tornado that touched down in New Orleans was one of seven that carved a wide swath spanning at least six parishes in southeastern Louisiana, officials said. No one was killed in the storm system. More than 300 structures were damaged.

