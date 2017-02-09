Veterans unite for second 'deployment' against Dakota Access Pipeline

Trump's executive action

Signing orders to move forward with the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/OErGmbBvYK

Rallying the troops

Veterans are prepared to continue the fight against the pipeline. Michael Wood Jr., founder of Veterans Stand, said new efforts are more focused on supporting the camps in any way possible. "It is unlikely that we will send a mass group of people like before," Wood told CNN. "The biggest misconception is that Veterans Stand wants to do anything aggressive in response. People want to do something and they just don't know what to do. We just want to give people a platform."

Anthony Diggs, the secretary of communications for Veterans Stand, says protesters are still hopeful. "People expected the easement to be granted and they are still going to stay," Diggs told CNN. "The Water Protectors are here peacefully in prayer and in ceremony as they have always been."

Diggs has been at the Standing Rock Reservation for the last week meeting with camp leaders, making arrangements for supplies, mobilizing volunteers and focusing on supporting infrastructure.

Looking forward

Environmentalists, local residents and indigenous tribes say the pipeline's proposed route would cut across the Ogallala Aquifer, which is one of the world's largest and the main source of drinking water and irrigation for millions of people.

"It's not just the people of Standing Rock who are at risk," Diggs said. "The water of millions of Americans is at risk. This is not a local issue, it is a national problem we are dealing with here."

The $3.7 billion pipeline would carry 470,000 barrels of crude oil a day through North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois. Tribe members, veterans and their supporters have been protesting its construction since last summer because it would traverse sacred Sioux land and has the potential to contaminate the water supply, and raises other potential environmental issues.

While proponents of the pipeline say it would be the most cost-effective and environmentally responsible way to move crude oil, significantly reducing US dependence on foreign oil, there has been continuous support for the protesters, both in person and on social media using the hashtag #NoDAPL.

"People need to know about this," Diggs said. "We still need support. This is an issue that affects all of us."