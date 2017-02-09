Breaking News

Veterans unite for second 'deployment' against Dakota Access Pipeline

By Sophie Lewis, CNN

Updated 7:20 PM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fireworks lit the sky at the Oceti Sakowin Camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on December 4, 2016, after the Army Corps of Engineers halted the Dakota Access Pipeline route. An executive order by President Donald Trump in January allowed work to resume.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Fireworks lit the sky at the Oceti Sakowin Camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on December 4, 2016, after the Army Corps of Engineers halted the Dakota Access Pipeline route. An executive order by President Donald Trump in January allowed work to resume.
Hide Caption
1 of 32
Activists embrace after the December halt of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/07/us/dakota-access-pipeline-visual-guide/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dakota Access Pipeline&lt;/a&gt; route. The $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Activists embrace after the December halt of the Dakota Access Pipeline route. The $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
Hide Caption
2 of 32
An activist rides down from a ridge on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
An activist rides down from a ridge on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4.
Hide Caption
3 of 32
Activists celebrate at Oceti Sakowin Camp on December 4. An executive order by President Donald Trump in January allows work to resume on the Dakota Access Pipeline, which the activists oppose.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Activists celebrate at Oceti Sakowin Camp on December 4. An executive order by President Donald Trump in January allows work to resume on the Dakota Access Pipeline, which the activists oppose.
Hide Caption
4 of 32
Dan Nanamkin of the Colville Nez Perce tribe drums a traditional song by the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Thursday, December 1.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Dan Nanamkin of the Colville Nez Perce tribe drums a traditional song by the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Thursday, December 1.
Hide Caption
5 of 32
A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.
Hide Caption
6 of 32
Snow covers the camp on Wednesday, November 30.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Snow covers the camp on Wednesday, November 30.
Hide Caption
7 of 32
A person walks through snow and wind on Tuesday, November 29.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
A person walks through snow and wind on Tuesday, November 29.
Hide Caption
8 of 32
People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.
Hide Caption
9 of 32
A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.
Hide Caption
10 of 32
People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.
Hide Caption
11 of 32
A man stands along Highway 1806 on November 24.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
A man stands along Highway 1806 on November 24.
Hide Caption
12 of 32
In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff&#39;s Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.
Hide Caption
13 of 32
Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Hide Caption
14 of 32
Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.
Hide Caption
15 of 32
Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.
Hide Caption
16 of 32
Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.
Hide Caption
17 of 32
The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where Dakota Access Pipeline protesters were evicted a day earlier.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where Dakota Access Pipeline protesters were evicted a day earlier.
Hide Caption
18 of 32
Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.
Hide Caption
19 of 32
A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.
Hide Caption
20 of 32
Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off the private land in Morton County.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off the private land in Morton County.
Hide Caption
21 of 32
A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.
Hide Caption
22 of 32
JR American Horse leads a march to the pipeline site on Friday, September 9.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
JR American Horse leads a march to the pipeline site on Friday, September 9.
Hide Caption
23 of 32
Native Americans head to a rally at the state capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota opposting the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Native Americans head to a rally at the state capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota opposting the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Hide Caption
24 of 32
People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.
Hide Caption
25 of 32
Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.
Hide Caption
26 of 32
Protesters march on September 4 in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Protesters march on September 4 in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Hide Caption
27 of 32
Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.
Hide Caption
28 of 32
Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Hide Caption
29 of 32
The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.
Hide Caption
30 of 32
Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.
Hide Caption
31 of 32
Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment of Dakota Access Pipeline protesters on September 3.
Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment of Dakota Access Pipeline protesters on September 3.
Hide Caption
32 of 32
01 DAPL Standing Rock 120501 DAPL stopped 120402 DAPL 120407 DAPL stopped 120403 Dakota Access Pipeline 120104 Dakota Access Pipeline 120102 Dakota Access Pipeline 113001 Dakota Access Pipeline 112907 Dakota Access Pipeline 112606 Dakota Access Pipeline 112605 Dakota Access Pipeline 1124 RESTRICTED04 Dakota Access Pipeline 1124 RESTRICTED03 Dakota Access Pipeline 112002 Dakota Access Pipeline 1102 RESTRICTED01 Dakota Access Pipeline 1102 RESTRICTED08 North Dakota oil pipeline 103001 North Dakota oil pipeline 103002 North Dakota oil pipeline 103003 North Dakota oil pipeline 103004 North Dakota oil pipeline 103006 North Dakota oil pipeline 103005 North Dakota oil pipeline 103001 North Dakota oil pipeline02 North Dakota oil pipeline03 North Dakota oil pipeline06 North Dakota oil pipeline04 North Dakota oil pipeline05 North Dakota oil pipeline10 North Dakota oil pipeline07 North Dakota oil pipeline08 North Dakota oil pipeline09 North Dakota oil pipeline

Story highlights

  • Veterans Stand has raised $186,767 to support protesters, according to website
  • "We just want to give people a platform," says group's founder

(CNN)The troops are mobilizing for a second "deployment."

The Veterans Stand group is once again raising funds for protesters who have been fighting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. So far, the GoFundMe effort for the new campaign has raised $186,767 of the $500,000 goal, according to the group's GoFundMe page. The funds will go toward supplies for the North Dakota protest camp, transportation of veterans to and from Standing Rock Indian Reservation and operations. The Facebook page sites increased "turmoil and uncertainty" as a motivation to continue efforts.
After raising $1,155,780 on GoFundMe in December to provide transportation and supplies for the thousands of veterans who volunteered to travel to Standing Rock and support protesters, some veterans formed Veterans Stand, with the mission to "unite citizens and all peoples through our shared military service, to fulfill the promise to defend America from enemies, foreign and domestic, by combating the oppression of our fellow human beings and working to create a better future through continued sacrifice and service."

    Trump's executive action

    On December 5, protesters celebrated after the US Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to find an alternative route for the pipeline. But just a few weeks ago, President Donald Trump signed executive actions to continue construction of the pipeline. On Tuesday, the Corps of Engineers notified Congress of its intent to grant an easement for the project, allowing it to move closer toward completion.
    Read More

    Rallying the troops

    Veterans are prepared to continue the fight against the pipeline. Michael Wood Jr., founder of Veterans Stand, said new efforts are more focused on supporting the camps in any way possible. "It is unlikely that we will send a mass group of people like before," Wood told CNN. "The biggest misconception is that Veterans Stand wants to do anything aggressive in response. People want to do something and they just don't know what to do. We just want to give people a platform."
    Anthony Diggs, the secretary of communications for Veterans Stand, says protesters are still hopeful. "People expected the easement to be granted and they are still going to stay," Diggs told CNN. "The Water Protectors are here peacefully in prayer and in ceremony as they have always been."
    Diggs has been at the Standing Rock Reservation for the last week meeting with camp leaders, making arrangements for supplies, mobilizing volunteers and focusing on supporting infrastructure.

    Looking forward

    Environmentalists, local residents and indigenous tribes say the pipeline's proposed route would cut across the Ogallala Aquifer, which is one of the world's largest and the main source of drinking water and irrigation for millions of people.
    "It's not just the people of Standing Rock who are at risk," Diggs said. "The water of millions of Americans is at risk. This is not a local issue, it is a national problem we are dealing with here."
    The $3.7 billion pipeline would carry 470,000 barrels of crude oil a day through North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois. Tribe members, veterans and their supporters have been protesting its construction since last summer because it would traverse sacred Sioux land and has the potential to contaminate the water supply, and raises other potential environmental issues.
    While proponents of the pipeline say it would be the most cost-effective and environmentally responsible way to move crude oil, significantly reducing US dependence on foreign oil, there has been continuous support for the protesters, both in person and on social media using the hashtag #NoDAPL.
    "People need to know about this," Diggs said. "We still need support. This is an issue that affects all of us."