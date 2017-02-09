Snowstorm pounds the Northeast, canceling flights, closing schools

Story highlights Northeast could get socked with as much as a foot of snow

More than 1,500 flights have been canceled along the storm path

(CNN) The Northeast is hunkering down Thursday for what could be the most significant storm of the season, with a foot of snow of forecast and blizzard conditions in some areas.

Airlines already have canceled more than 1,500 flights along the storm path as of Thursday morning. Most of those were at the Newark, New Jersey; Boston; and New York's LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports.

New York, Boston and Philadelphia have closed their public schools for the day. The latter two have also declared snow emergencies, which affect city services and parking. All state offices in New Jersey have been closed for nonessential personnel.

More than 60 million people will be dealing with the wintry weather, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.

Winter storm warnings are in effect, stretching from Pennsylvania through parts of New York, New Jersey and New England.

