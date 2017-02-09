Story highlights Northeast could get socked with as much as a foot

More than 2,600 flights canceled in advance of storm

(CNN) The Northeast is hunkering down for what could be the most significant storm of the season, which is forecast to dump a foot of snow and bring blizzard conditions in some areas Thursday.

Airlines have canceled more than 2,700 flights ahead of the storm. New York, Boston and Philadelphia have closed their public schools for the day. The latter two cities have also declared snow emergencies, which affect city services and parking. All state offices in New Jersey have been closed for non-essential personnel.

More than 60 million people will be dealing with the wintry weather, said CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri.

Winter storm warnings are in effect stretching from Pennsylvania, through parts of New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts as well as the New England states.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds, hitting around daybreak with 30-mph winds and creating whiteout conditions at times, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

