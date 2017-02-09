North Carolina legislation aims to repeal 'bathroom bill'

Story highlights Current law bans people from using public bathrooms that don't correspond to their biological sex

The state has suffered economically after law was passed, with events, businesses and teams boycotting

(CNN) Six Democratic sponsors filed legislation in the North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday that would repeal the state's "bathroom bill" and expand LGBT protections.

"It's long overdue," one of the sponsors, state Rep. Pricey Harrison of Greensboro, told The News and Observer . "We will do our hardest to enact this legislation."

HB2, signed into law last March, bans people from using public bathrooms that don't correspond to their biological sex as listed on their birth certificates.

The law also stops local governments from passing their own non-discrimination laws that would expand rights for LGBT people or allow them to use bathrooms and other public facilities that correspond to their gender preference.

