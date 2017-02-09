Bill Maher spars with Trump supporter

Story highlights
(CNN)Bill Maher doesn't have much patience for Trump supporters these days.
The acerbic comedian was quick to fire back during a town hall Thursday on Van Jones' CNN show, "The Messy Truth," after a man in the audience asked, "Why can't you guys in the media and Hollywood give him (President Trump) some slack?"
"Because of what he's done and said," snapped a furious-looking Maher, interrupting the man.
"He's been there only three weeks. Give him a break," the man persisted, saying that Trump has "the toughest job on Earth."
Maher then retorted that "the toughest job on Earth has never been done like this."
And the HBO talk show host was just warming up.
"It's a giant con what he's done," Maher continued.
"He ran for the little man and then what does he do? He gets into office. The coal companies can dump sludge in the river because, you know, that's what the little man is aching for," Maher said, his voice thick with sarcasm. "Undoing Dodd-Frank ( a law that regulates Wall Street banks) because so many of the town halls in Appalachia, people were standing up and saying 'Mister Trump, please get rid of the Volcker Rule!'"
When it comes to Trump, Maher insisted, "it's beyond politics. It's about sanity. It's about somebody who makes stuff up, who doesn't read. His information is either anecdotal or pulled right out of his ... behind."
Maher accused Trump of inventing facts to fit his purposes, as when he claimed 3 million people voted illegally in November's presidential election.
"That should bother you, sir," Maher, added, addressing the audience member. "I'm not the crazy one here."