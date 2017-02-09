Bill Maher spars with Trump supporter

Story highlights Comedian Bill Maher: "It's a giant con what he's done"

Maher made his comments on Van Jones' CNN show, "The Messy Truth"

"The Messy Truth" with Van Jones airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on CNN.

(CNN) Bill Maher doesn't have much patience for Trump supporters these days.

The acerbic comedian was quick to fire back during a town hall Thursday on Van Jones' CNN show, "The Messy Truth," after a man in the audience asked, "Why can't you guys in the media and Hollywood give him (President Trump) some slack?"

"Because of what he's done and said," snapped a furious-looking Maher, interrupting the man.

"He's been there only three weeks. Give him a break," the man persisted, saying that Trump has "the toughest job on Earth."

Maher then retorted that "the toughest job on Earth has never been done like this."

Read More