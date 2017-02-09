Bill Maher says he would become a Mormon for Mitt Romney

(CNN) "The Messy Truth" with Van Jones airs at 9 p.m. ET Thursday on CNN.

Comedian Bill Maher jokes about his newfound love for Mitt Romney during the latest episode of "The Messy Truth," a town hall series hosted by Van Jones.

But since the election of Donald Trump, Maher says, things are now so bad he "would happily give that million dollars to Mitt Romney if he would take over the country."

"I gave it to prevent Mitt Romney from being president. Now I'm begging Mitt Romney to be president," he says.

