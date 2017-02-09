Breaking News

Bill Maher says he would become a Mormon for Mitt Romney

By Alexandra King, CNN

Updated 3:10 PM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp Maher becomes Mormon for Romney cnntv_00002906
exp Maher becomes Mormon for Romney cnntv_00002906

    JUST WATCHED

    Bill Maher: I will become a Mormon for Mitt Romney

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bill Maher: I will become a Mormon for Mitt Romney 00:41

(CNN)"The Messy Truth" with Van Jones airs at 9 p.m. ET Thursday on CNN.

Comedian Bill Maher jokes about his newfound love for Mitt Romney during the latest episode of "The Messy Truth," a town hall series hosted by Van Jones.
Back in 2012, Maher reminds Jones in Thursday's episode, he gave Obama "a million dollars" to prevent Romney, the then Republican presidential nominee, from becoming president.
    But since the election of Donald Trump, Maher says, things are now so bad he "would happily give that million dollars to Mitt Romney if he would take over the country."
    "I gave it to prevent Mitt Romney from being president. Now I'm begging Mitt Romney to be president," he says.
    Read More
    Such is his desire for a Romney presidency, Maher jokes, that in addition to the cash, he'd also be willing to consider a religious conversion.
    "I'll become a Mormon, how about that?" he says, before addressing the former governor of Massachusetts directly.
    "I will become a Mormon and give you a million dollars, Mitt Romney, if you will please take over the country," Maher says.
    "Oh my God," Jones responds with a laugh.