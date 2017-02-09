Snowstorm hits the Northeast

Snowstorm hits the NortheastUpdated 1:27 PM ET, Thu February 9, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastPeople walk through New York's Times Square during a snowstorm on Thursday, February 9. Winter storm warnings are in effect from Pennsylvania through parts of New York, New Jersey and New England.Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastTimes Square workers shovel snow on February 9.Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastA woman braces against the wind-blown snow in Times Square.Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastA woman walks through Times Square.Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastA woman crosses Second Avenue in the East Village of New York on February 9.Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastAndrea De Donno pulls a sled carrying his children after they played in New York's Central Park on February 9.Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastA man in New York walks past the Oculus of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub.Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastA postal worker drags her mail cart on a snow-covered street in New York on February 9.Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastThe American flag is raised at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on February 9.Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastA train conductor looks at the snow in Greenwich, Connecticut.Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastPeople walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on February 9.Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Snowstorm hits the NortheastCrews plow snow at Boston's Logan International Airport.Hide Caption 12 of 12See photos of the winter storm that's battering the Northeast United States.More from USMother deported in Arizona immigration case that sparked protestsVogue's 'diverse' March cover slammed as not so diverseHere's what 60 degrees to snowstorm in 24 hours looks likeInmates escape, grab some stuff, sneak back into prison -- for years Judge asks new Syrian-American to lead Pledge of Allegiance