Snowstorm hits the Northeast

Updated 1:27 PM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

People walk through New York's Times Square during a snowstorm on Thursday, February 9. Winter storm warnings are in effect from Pennsylvania through parts of New York, New Jersey and New England.
Times Square workers shovel snow on February 9.
Times Square workers shovel snow on February 9.
A woman braces against the wind-blown snow in Times Square.
A woman braces against the wind-blown snow in Times Square.
A woman walks through Times Square.
A woman walks through Times Square.
A woman crosses Second Avenue in the East Village of New York on February 9.
A woman crosses Second Avenue in the East Village of New York on February 9.
Andrea De Donno pulls a sled carrying his children after they played in New York&#39;s Central Park on February 9.
Andrea De Donno pulls a sled carrying his children after they played in New York's Central Park on February 9.
A man in New York walks past the Oculus of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub.
A man in New York walks past the Oculus of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub.
A postal worker drags her mail cart on a snow-covered street in New York on February 9.
A postal worker drags her mail cart on a snow-covered street in New York on February 9.
The American flag is raised at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on February 9.
The American flag is raised at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on February 9.
A train conductor looks at the snow in Greenwich, Connecticut.
A train conductor looks at the snow in Greenwich, Connecticut.
People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on February 9.
People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on February 9.
Crews plow snow at Boston&#39;s Logan International Airport.
Crews plow snow at Boston's Logan International Airport.
See photos of the winter storm that's battering the Northeast United States.