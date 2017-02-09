Photos: Snowstorm hits the Northeast People walk through New York's Times Square during a snowstorm on Thursday, February 9. Winter storm warnings are in effect from Pennsylvania through parts of New York, New Jersey and New England. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Times Square workers shovel snow on February 9.

A woman braces against the wind-blown snow in Times Square.

A woman walks through Times Square.

A woman crosses Second Avenue in the East Village of New York on February 9.

Andrea De Donno pulls a sled carrying his children after they played in New York's Central Park on February 9.

A man in New York walks past the Oculus of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub.

A postal worker drags her mail cart on a snow-covered street in New York on February 9.

The American flag is raised at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on February 9.

A train conductor looks at the snow in Greenwich, Connecticut.

People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on February 9.