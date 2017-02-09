Father of 3 girls who perished in 2011 Christmas fire dies

Story highlights Matthew Badger's girls died as did their maternal grandparents

Badger, who was not at the house, started a foundation after their deaths

(CNN) Matthew Badger, the father of three Connecticut girls who perished in a Christmas morning fire in 2011, has died, according to the foundation he started.

The cause of death was not released.

The fire killed Lily, 10, and 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, along with their grandparents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson.

The girls' mother, Madonna Badger, and a friend, Michael Borcina, were able to escape. Matthew Badger was not at the home at the time.

The fire, which broke out around 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, was probably caused by embers removed from a fireplace, the Stamford Fire Marshal said.

