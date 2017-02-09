Here's what 60 degrees to snowstorm in 24 hours looks like

Story highlights New York City went from record high temperatures to a major snowstorm in one day

(CNN) Shorts and flip-flops just gave way -- literally, overnight -- to earmuffs and boots, as unseasonably warm weather Wednesday across the Northeast ushered in a heavy snowstorm on Thursday.

Photos of the two days show the awesome contrast.

Brian Foster took these two pictures of New York's Central Park on Wednesday afternoon, then Thursday morning.

But less than 24 hours later, that false spring gave way to full-bore winter as a major snowstorm pounded the region.

