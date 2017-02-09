Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to block ICE van

Story highlights Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos went to the ICE office for a routine immigration check

She could be the first Arizonan to be deported under Trump's new executive order

(CNN) Seven people were arrested outside of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Phoenix, Arizona, late Wednesday evening when protesters attempted to block an agency van from transporting a woman considered to be an undocumented immigrant.

The protests were mostly peaceful, but police said on Twitter that "despite repeated warnings, some [protesters] engaging in criminal acts" refused to stop.

About 7 arrests made without force. Everyone remains safe so far. Hoping for continued cooperation and no more criminal conduct. — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) February 9, 2017

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, the woman in the van, was arrested in a 2008 ICE workplace raid, convicted of felony impersonation and served six months in ICE detention before being released later that year, according to CNN affiliate KPHO/KTVK

On Wednesday, Garcia de Rayos showed up at the ICE office for a routine immigration check. She was then issued an order of deportation.

It's not clear if she was being taken by van to be deported immediately or if she would be held at a detention center.

