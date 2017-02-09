CNN 10 - February 10, 2017

In today's show, you'll learn why a major snowstorm in the U.S. Northeast isn't technically a nor'easter. We're also explaining how crowdsourcing technology is helping farmers overcome challenges and how DNA evidence was used to save a dog's life. And snowflakes get an extreme close-up.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What country, whose scientists are not allowed to work with NASA, is hoping to become a major space power through missions to the dark side of the moon, Mars, and a probe to Jupiter?

2. As discussed on Monday's show, the American spacecraft Orion is designed to take as many as six astronauts into deep space for what duration of time?

3. What nation, which gained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, is the site of Europe's most violent crisis in decades?

4. Name the Indian Ocean island where scientists believe they've discovered evidence of an invisible, "lost continent."

5. Including Tuesday's vote, how many times has a U.S. vice president cast the tiebreaking vote to confirm a president's Cabinet nominee?

6. In what Pacific body of water do Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan and China all have competing claims to territory?

7. The Enhanced Fujita scale is used to measure the intensity of what natural event?

8. Pyeongchang, South Korea is preparing to host the 2018 Winter Olympics. What South Korean city hosted the Summer Games in 1988?

9. Name the two scientists who in 1953 described the structure of DNA as a double helix.

10. Name of the type of storm that occurs within the most crowded coastline of the U.S., often brings massive amounts of snow, and can carry winds of 58 miles per hour or more.

TRANSCRIPT

