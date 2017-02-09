St. Moritz: Skiing's steepest start gate

Story highlights
St. Moritz (CNN)They call it "free fall."
A leap of faith from a Swiss mountain that propels skiers from standstill to 90 miles per hour in just six seconds.
It's the steepest start gate in the world and it can be found at the glamorous St Moritz resort.
It's not one for the fainthearted, and it's just the beginning of the men's downhill course for this year's Alpine World Ski Championship.
Only accessible by a gondola lift and a 178-step climb, gold medal hopefuls strap on their skis, approach the precipice and take the plunge.
No other course is quite like it.
"People, television, they need stories," former Olympic champion and course designer Bernhard Russi tells CNN.
"They want to be able to show the people what these guys can do and how steep it is."
Cut into rock face 3,000m up, the 45-degree gradient forces TV cameramen to abseil just to obtain suitable filming positions.
Don't. Look. Down.