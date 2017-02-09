St. Moritz: Skiing's steepest start gate

Story highlights Swiss resort boasts world's steepest start gate

Skiers reach speeds of 90mph in just six seconds

Hosts FIS Alpine World Ski Championships until February 19

St. Moritz (CNN) They call it "free fall."

A leap of faith from a Swiss mountain that propels skiers from standstill to 90 miles per hour in just six seconds.

It's the steepest start gate in the world and it can be found at the glamorous St Moritz resort.

It's not one for the fainthearted, and it's just the beginning of the men's downhill course for this year's Alpine World Ski Championship

Only accessible by a gondola lift and a 178-step climb, gold medal hopefuls strap on their skis, approach the precipice and take the plunge.