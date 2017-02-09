Could Virginia be the next frontier in the travel ban legal fight?

Story highlights If the 9th Circuit grants the Justice Department's request, the travel ban will be reinstated

The federal district court hearing will take place at 10 a.m. ET on Friday in Alexandria, Virginia

Washington (CNN) As the nation waits on a highly anticipated ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on the immediate fate of the travel ban, a legal battle in a different federal court across the country could quickly rise to the forefront.

Lawyers in Virginia are gearing up for a hearing in court Friday morning on the state attorney general's motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent enforcement of the travel ban nationwide. The state argues that the central provisions of President Donald Trump's executive order -- barring citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days and temporarily cutting off refugee admissions -- are unconstitutional.

As of now, those provisions of the executive order remain temporarily suspended nationwide because of a decision issued by US District Court Judge James Robart in Seattle last Friday. As a result, foreign travelers from the seven banned Muslim-majority countries have been allowed to enter the US -- for now.

The 9th Circuit is expected to rule Thursday evening, and if it flatly denies the government's request to reinstate the travel ban, Robart's order suspending the travel ban will remain in place. The Virginia case could potentially provide an extra layer of longer-term protection since Robart's order was only temporary.

But if the the 9th Circuit grants the Justice Department's motion to stop Robart's suspension of the executive order, or limits its terms in any way that reinstates the travel ban, then what happens in Virginia on Friday could quickly become a game-changer.

Read More