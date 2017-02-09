Trumpolicy: Day 21

Washington (CNN) The action on Thursday wasn't triggered by President Donald Trump's signature, but rather, a ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which declined to reinstate his controversial travel ban. The President quickly tweeted, "SEE YOU IN COURT," but it's unclear what the next step is for his immigration executive order.

IMMIGRATION

· Trump met with a bipartisan group of senators about Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court nomination and indicated an openness to the so-called Gange of Eight reconvening to pursue a solution. The 2013 plan included a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, though spokesman Sean Spicer later clarified that Trump was not expressing support for that group's most recent failed effort, which included "amnesty" in his view.

· Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, the undocumented immigrant in Arizona who sparked protests after being taken into custody at her yearly immigration check-in, has been deported back to Mexico.

· Iowa Rep. Steve King, a prominent immigration hawk and early Trump supporter, said Wednesday that Trump should have repealed DACA on Day One.

· LeBron James may be Akron, Ohio's most famous export, but the NBA champ is far from the only person helping out his hometown. Here's a look at the crucial role that immigrant business owners and consumers have played in turning around this Rust Belt city.

· The Congressional Hispanic Caucus sent a letter to congressional leadership asking them to invite Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to address a Joint Session of Congress.

IMMIGRATION/TRADE

· In an effort to save the falling peso, Mexico raised its interested rates for the third time since the US election as part of its Trump "contingency plan."

Economic protests are sweeping through Mexico , some bad enough that they forced the US to temporarily close the border, but they are not about Trump -- they're a reaction to Mexico's rising gas prices, dubbed "el gasolinazo."

· Despite Trump's claim that NAFTA is a "one-sided deal" benefiting Mexico, the gains for our neighbor to the south have not been felt across all sectors of the Mexican economy.

OBAMACARE

· The Senate is set to confirm HHS Secretary nominee Tom Price on Friday. This development could speed up Republican moves on repealing and replacing Obamacare, as the administration has indicated his getting in place would be key to their efforts.

· California Rep. Tom McClintock is one of a growing number of GOP representatives facing backlash over repealing Obamacare at town halls. He went so far as to compare today's Democrats to those of the Civil War era.

The Atlantic looks at why Republicans are slow-walking repealing and replacing Obamacare -- namely that their plans will likely lower costs for the young (who mostly vote Democratic) and increase costs for older blue-collar Americans, Trump's base.

TAXES/INFRASTRUCTURE -- Trump told leading American aviation CEOs that -- Trump told leading American aviation CEOs that he would not change the Open Skies Agreement that has allowed Qatari and UAE-based airlines to expand in the US market.

TAX CUTS -- In on-camera remarks ahead of his meeting with airline industry leaders, Trump said: "Lowering the overall tax burden on American businesses big league, that's coming along very well. We're way ahead of schedule I believe and we're going to be announcing something I'd say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax and developing our aviation infrastructure."

ENVIRONMENT

· The Army Corps of Engineers granted a stay to continue building the Dakota Access pipeline, but the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is still planning to fight the move in court.

LOOKING AHEAD ...

· FRIDAY - OBAMACARE -- The Senate is expected to vote on HHS nominee Tom Price.

· FRIDAY - TRADE/INFRASTRUCTURE -- Those topics along with jobs are reportedly on the agenda as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the White House.

· MONDAY - TRADE/EVERYTHING -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the White House.