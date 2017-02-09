US, Chinese leaders speak for first time since Trump's inauguration

(CNN) US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Thursday evening, according to the White House. In the call, the first since Trump took office, the two leaders discussed "numerous topics," and Trump committed to honoring the "One China" policy at Xi's request.

The call was described as "extremely cordial," and the readout released by the White House said "representatives of the United States and China will engage in discussions and negotiations on various issues of mutual interest."

The two leaders also extended invitations to meet in their respective countries.

Developing story - more to come