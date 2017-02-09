Trump doesn't rule out comprehensive immigration reform bill in meeting

Story highlights Senators told Trump that it was important to fix the nation's immigration system

Backing such an immigration reform bill would be a dramatic break from what Trump said during his campaign

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told a bipartisan group of senators at the White House Thursday that he is interested in learning more about the so-called "Gang of Eight" immigration reform bill, multiple meeting attendees told CNN.

Backing a comprehensive immigration reform bill like the one pushed by a bipartisan group of senators in 2013 would be a dramatic break from what Trump said during his 2016 campaign. The President made the comment Thursday as he urged the group to work together to figure out a solution to break gridlock on immigration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer quickly knocked down speculation that Trump was supportive of a bill like the one supported by the Gang of Eight, which would have created a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants as long as certain border security measures were undertaken at the same time. But those in the room said Trump did not dismiss the measure and encouraged bipartisan work on immigration.

Senators, according to one attendee, told Trump that it was important to fix the nation's immigration system and stressed that Trump was in a "unique position to help do that."

"He encouraged us to review it," West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said referring to the 2013 bill.

Read More