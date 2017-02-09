Story highlights Pennsylvania state Sen. Daylin Leach was upset by a Trump comment

(CNN) President Trump is known for firing off barbed tweets.

Now a Pennsylvania state legislator is using social media to attack the nation's chief executive, speaking to him directly and calling Trump a "fascist, loofa-faced, s***-gibbon!" on Twitter and Facebook.

Nope. Leach's outburst was inspired by a Politico article about a meeting Trump recently had with sheriffs from around the nation and a conversation during that meeting about asset forfeiture. That's a legal practice in which a law enforcement agency seizes money and property that may have been obtained through criminal activities.

According to the article, Rockwall County, Texas, Sheriff Harold Eavenson mentioned that a state senator in Texas wanted to change the asset forfeiture law. The change would require that a person be convicted of a crime before his or her assets could be seized.

