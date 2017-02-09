Trump signs three new executive orders on crime reduction

Story highlights One order creates a new Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety

"It's a shame what's been happening to our great, truly great law enforcement officers," Trump said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signed three new executive orders Thursday that he said are "designed to restore safety in America."

Trump signed the executive orders in the Oval Office after swearing in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

One of the orders, aimed at "reduc(ing) crime and restor(ing) public safety," directs Sessions to establish a new Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety.

The Task Force will develop "strategies to reduce crime, including, in particular, illegal immigration, drug trafficking and violent crime," propose new legislation, and submit at least one report to the President within the next year.

A second executive order, aimed at combating transnational drug cartels, proscribes steps for various federal agencies to "increase intelligence" sharing among law enforcement partners. The order also instructs an existing inter-agency working group to submit a report to Trump within four months detailing the progress made in combating criminal organizations, "along with any recommended actions for dismantling them."

