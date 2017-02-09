Key lines from the travel ban ruling

Washington (CNN) The three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a decisive rebuke to President Donald Trump's Justice Department Thursday night, issuing a 29-page order rejecting almost every argument it made to reinstate his travel ban.

Although the court was only ruling on whether the executive order should be reinstated, the language of the opinion is sweeping.

Here are some key aspects from the ruling:

1) Most importantly, the broad ruling makes clear that the Trump administration failed to convince the court that national security concerns justified a reinstatement of the ban.

"The Government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the Order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States."

