Editor's Note: As part of Black History Month, CNN Politics is taking a look back at some of the most influential African-Americans in US political history.

Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Shirley Chisholm was "a woman who fought for change in the 20th century."

Well, that's specifically how she wanted to be remembered, but most people remember her as the first African-American woman in Congress as well as the first African-American woman to run for president.

Chisholm was born in 1924 to immigrant parents. She went on to work in education before heading to New York's state legislature in 1964. In 1968, she ran for Congress in New York's 12th District, campaigning on the idea of being "Unbought and Unbossed." With a slogan like that, how can you lose?

She even went on to make that the title of her autobiography. "Fighting Shirley" was the only new woman in the 91st Congress.

