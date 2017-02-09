Travel ban appeal: what's next?

Story highlights Justice Dept. has options including reexamination by larger panel in 9th Circuit of judges or Supreme Court

Right now, foreign travelers from the seven banned countries can enter the US

Lawyers in Virginia will argue provisions in ban are unconstitutional on Friday

(CNN) Now that a three-judge panel of 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the government's emergency request to reinstate the travel ban -- what happens next in the case?

President Donald Trump immediately tweeted his reaction to the ruling: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" But what court?

The Justice Department has a variety of options for how to proceed next to try to persuade another court to grant its emergency motion to "stay" (i.e., stop) US District Court Judge Robart's temporary restraining order suspending key provisions of the travel ban.

One option would be to try to file a "petition for rehearing en banc," which would seek a reexamination of the case by a larger panel of 9th Circuit judges in the hopes that they would reverse their colleagues' decision.

Or the Justice Department may opt to skip another round with the 9th Circuit and try to appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

