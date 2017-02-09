Travel ban appeal: what's next?

(CNN) Now that a three-judge panel of 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the government's emergency request to reinstate the travel ban -- what happens next in the case?

President Donald Trump immediately tweeted his reaction to the ruling: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

But what court?

The Justice Department has a variety of options for how to proceed next to try to persuade another court to grant its emergency motion to "stay" (i.e., stop) US District Court Judge Robart's temporary restraining order suspending key provisions of the travel ban.

One option would be to try to file a "petition for rehearing en banc," which would seek a reexamination of the case by a larger panel of 9th Circuit judges in the hopes that they would reverse their colleagues' decision.

