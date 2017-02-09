Breaking News

How Melania Trump might spend time with Akie Abe

By Kate Bennett, CNN

Updated 5:01 PM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

Washington (CNN)The visit to Washington Friday by Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe will be the second time President Donald Trump has sat down with the Japanese leader. The first was in November at Trump Tower, just 10 days after Trump's win and before he took the oath of office.

But it will be a first for Abe's wife, Akie, and first lady Melania Trump, who would traditionally play hostess to the spouse of the foreign leader, though the White House has yet to confirm if this will be the case.
The task of entertaining the wife or husband of a dignitary falls to the first lady, often in the form of visiting schools, or cultural monuments or having a luncheon or other small social event.
For Melania Trump, should she be Akie Abe's escort for the day in Washington, this will be the first time since the inauguration that her role as first lady will be on public display.
    She could choose to take a cue from her predecessor, Michelle Obama, who was a frequent partner to the wives' of leaders her husband was busy meeting with in the West Wing.
    Here she is last October, with then-Italy Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's wife, Agnese Landini -- one of the final visits of a foreign leader to the Obama White House:
    First Lady Michelle Obama, and Mrs. Agnese Landini, make their way out to the White House Kitchen Garden on the South Lawn in Washington, DC, USA, on October 18, 2016.
    Michelle Obama gave her a tour of the White House Kitchen Garden, and they watched some schoolchildren give a quick performance.
    Next to the White House Kitchen Garden on the South Lawn in Washington, DC, USA, on October 18, 2016., (l-r), Mrs. Agnese Landini, and First Lady Michelle Obama, pose for a group photo with students who performed from a local Turnaround Arts school program, as part of the spousal program for the Italy Official Visit.
    In August, it was Michelle Obama's turn to treat Singapore's first lady, Ho Ching, to a visit to the National Gallery of Art and learn some fun facts, like this portrait, the last of Abraham Lincoln before he grew his famous beard.
    First Lady Michelle Obama and Ho Ching(C), wife of Singapore&#39;s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong look at a portrait of the 16th President of the US, Abraham Lincoln as they are escorted through the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, August 2, 2016 by Museum Director Earl &quot;Rusty&quot; Powell III.
    They also watched some schoolchildren perform, at one point getting up to dance with them to the song "Lean on Me."
    First Lady Michelle Obama and Ho Ching(L), wife of Singapore&#39;s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong watch a performance by students at the Turnaround Arts Summer Program at the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, August 2, 2016.
    She pulled even more weight last May, taking the five spouses of the Nordic leaders, who were in town for a summit with President Barack Obama, to the colorful exhibition at Washington's Renwick Gallery.
    U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (6th R); Jenni Haukio (4th L), spouse of the President of Finland; Sindre Finnes (L), spouse of the Prime Minister of Norway; Ulla Lofven (5th L), spouse of the Prime Minister of Sweden; Solrun Lokke Rasmussen (3rd L), spouse of the Prime Minister of Denmark; and Ingibjorg Elsa Ingjaldsdottir (2nd L), spouse of the Prime Minister of Iceland, visit the art piece, Plexus A1, created by artist Gabriel Dawe, at the Renwick Gallery May 13, 2016 in Washington, DC.
    Guess what? They also watched some students perform:
    U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (3rd L); Jenni Haukio (2nd L), spouse of the President of Finland; and Sindre Finnes (2nd R), spouse of the Prime Minister of Norway, watch a dance performance during a visit at the Renwick Gallery May 13, 2016 in Washington, DC.
    Big thumbs up:
    U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (R) and Jenni Haukio (2nd R), spouse of the President of Finland, watch a dance performance during a visit at the Renwick Gallery May 13, 2016 in Washington, DC. President Barack Obama and the first lady are hosting the heads of the five nations for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit.
    Michelle Obama has hosted Akie Abe, too. It was back in April of 2015. They went to Great Falls, Virginia, to visit ... schoolchildren.
    US First Lady Michelle Obama (R), and Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe&#39;s wife Akie Abe meet students during a tour of the Great Falls Elementary School in Great Falls, Virginia on April 28, 2015.
    What Michelle Obama did not ever have was a private beachfront club at her disposal, whereas Melania Trump has that in Mar-a-Lago. Laura Bush didn't have Mar-a-Lago, but she did have a ranch in Crawford, Texas.
    And if Melania Trump entertains Akie Abe in Florida over the weekend -- the Abes are scheduled Friday afternoon to fly down to Mar-a-Lago as guests of the President -- she could to look to Bush, who in 2004 hosted then-Mexico President Vicente Fox and his wife, Marta Sahagun de Fox. The first couple of Mexico made a visit to the Bush family's ranch, where they went hiking.
    US President George W. Bush (L) holds the hand of First Lady Laura Bush as Mexican President Vicente Fox (R) and his wife Marta follow along after visiting a waterfall on Bush&#39;s ranch in Crawford. The two leaders were hoping the weekend visit might reestablish a rapport that was damaged by US irritation at Mexico for its refusal to support the Iraq war. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)
    And walked in front of Bush's pickup truck.
    US President George W. Bush (R) walks with Mexican President Vicente Fox (2R) as they arrive for a press briefing joined by their wives First Lady Laura Bush (L) and Marta Fox (2L) after a morning b-lateral meeting at Bush&#39;s 1600 acre ranch 06 March 2004 Crawford, Texas.
    Laura Bush also had some time with Akie Abe; in 2007, during a visit by Prime Minister Abe to the White House, the first lady took her on tour of Mount Vernon. There were, however, no schoolchildren.
    First Lady Laura Bush(R), and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, wave outside the Mount Vernon estate of George Washington, 26 April, 2007, in Mount Vernon, Virginia.
    Though there was a giant head of George Washington to pose in front of for a photo op.
    First Lady Laura Bush(L), and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the newly opened museum at the Mount Vernon estate of George Washington, 26 April, 2007, in Mount Vernon, Virginia.
