How Melania Trump might spend time with Akie Abe

Washington (CNN) The visit to Washington Friday by Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe will be the second time President Donald Trump has sat down with the Japanese leader. The first was in November at Trump Tower, just 10 days after Trump's win and before he took the oath of office.

But it will be a first for Abe's wife, Akie, and first lady Melania Trump, who would traditionally play hostess to the spouse of the foreign leader, though the White House has yet to confirm if this will be the case.

The task of entertaining the wife or husband of a dignitary falls to the first lady, often in the form of visiting schools, or cultural monuments or having a luncheon or other small social event.

For Melania Trump, should she be Akie Abe's escort for the day in Washington, this will be the first time since the inauguration that her role as first lady will be on public display.

She could choose to take a cue from her predecessor, Michelle Obama, who was a frequent partner to the wives' of leaders her husband was busy meeting with in the West Wing.

Read More