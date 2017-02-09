Rep. Steve King: Trump should've repealed DACA on Day 1

Story highlights "All he had to do was sign an executive order on the first day. That should've been done," King said.

"Knock it out and let's get on with life," he added.

(CNN) Republican Congressman Steve King said Wednesday that President Donald Trump should have repealed Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), on his first day in office.

Enacted by President Barack Obama, DACA shields undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation and makes them eligible for driver's licenses and work permits. Trump pledged to repeal the program during his presidential campaign, but has not yet taken action on it.

King, who holds one of the most hardline stances on immigration of any Republican in the House, criticized the new presidential administration's inaction on the " Larry O'Connor Show" on WMAL Washington, DC, radio.

"Listen, the President made a clear pledge," the Iowa congressman said. "This was actually going to be first day. But from the first day on, information is that they continue to issue DACA permits to US citizenship and immigration services. That's roughly 800 a day. All he had to do was sign an executive order on the first day. That should've been done. I timed him: He was signing executive orders, it was taking him 47 seconds per executive order a Saturday or two ago. I only want 47 seconds of the President's time. Knock it out and let's get on with life."

Earlier in his answer, King said that he was "wary" of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus' views on immigration because of the position he took as chairman of the Republican National Committee. He cited the RNC's "autopsy" of Mitt Romney's 2012 loss and Priebus' subsequent support for immigration reform that would have given undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship.

Read More