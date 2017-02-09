Democrats call for Conway investigation after Ivanka Trump plug

Story highlights "Kellyanne has been counseled," Spicer said

Washington (CNN) Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, was "counseled" after promoting Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessory brand during an interview from the White House Thursday morning, as Democrats are now calling for an investigation into whether the comments broke government rules.

Conway, in a Fox News interview from the White House, urged people to "go buy Ivanka's stuff."

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff, is what I would tell you," Conway said. "It's a wonderful line. I own some of it. I fully -- I'm going to just, I'm going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online."

The comments could run afoul with federal law that bars public employees from making an "endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity."

