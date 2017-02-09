Spicer: Conway has been 'counseled' after Ivanka Trump plug

Story highlights "Kellyanne has been counseled," Spicer said

Conway had urged people to "go buy Ivanka's stuff"

Washington (CNN) Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, was "counseled" after promoting Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessory brand during an interview from the White House Thursday morning.

"Kellyanne has been counseled," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said during his daily briefing. "She's been counseled on that subject."

Conway, in a Fox News interview from the White House, urged people to "go buy Ivanka's stuff."

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff, is what I would tell you," Conway said. "It's a wonderful line. I own some of it. I fully -- I'm going to just, I'm going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online."

Read More