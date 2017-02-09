White House playing cleanup

(CNN) President Donald Trump's advisers are back in a familiar role: playing cleanup after a tweet from their boss.

With one tweet early Thursday morning, Trump complicated any attempt Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch might have been making to build support among Senate Democrats who will be crucial to his confirmation.

In a series of meetings on Wednesday, senators said Gorsuch told them he found Trump's recent tweets critical of the judiciary "disheartening" and "demoralizing."

Trump has said Gorsuch's words were "misrepresented," and his aides have argued the nominee was not speaking specifically about Trump's recent criticism of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled against the Justice Department Thursday night in deciding not to reinstate the President's travel ban.

"There is no doubt in my mind that he was referring to these attacks," Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal told CNN's Anderson Cooper Thursday, pointing to confirmations from Gorsuch's spokesperson and several other Senate colleagues. "President Trump ought to listen to them and his own White House staff."

