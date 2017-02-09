Trump hopes to woo Gorsuch support from bipartisan group of senators

Story highlights Trump is meeting with Democrats and Republicans

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is set to host a bipartisan group of senators for lunch Thursday at the White House to discuss their potential support for Neil Gorsuch, the President's Supreme Court pick.

The meeting is an attempt by Trump to smooth the way for Gorsuch's confirmation, though he may have poisoned the well with an early morning tweet insulting a Democratic senator.

Four of the Democratic senators attending the lunch -- Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Jon Tester of Montana -- are up for re-election in 2018 in states Trump won in 2016.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat who is up for reelection in 2018, will not attend Thursday's lunch with Trump, according to her spokesman, instead telling the White House that she could not attend because of a previously scheduled meeting with constituents.

Trump and McCaskill are now working to set up a phone call instead, the senator's spokeswoman said.

