Trump goes after Dem in wake of Gorsuch comments

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of misrepresenting Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's criticism of Trump, even though Gorsuch's own White House-appointed spokesman confirmed the criticism on Wednesday.

"Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?" Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Blumenthal on Wednesday said Gorsuch told him he found Trump's attack on a federal judge on Twitter "disheartening" and "demoralizing."

And within 30 minutes, Gorsuch spokesman Ron Bonjean, who was tapped by the White House to head communications for Gorsuch, confirmed that Gorsuch used those words in his meeting with Blumenthal.

