Democrats applaud decision against Trump's travel ban

Hillary Clinton referred simply to the unanimous ruling in a tweet: "3-0"

Washington (CNN) Democrats were gleeful Thursday after a federal appeals court declined to reinstate President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate's leading Democrat, said in a tweet it was time for Trump to "see the writing on the wall, abandon proposal, roll up his sleeves & come up w/ a real, bipartisan plan to keep us safe."

The ruling from a three-judge panel means that citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries will continue to be able to travel to the US, despite Trump's executive order last month. It is a significant political setback to Trump's new administration and raises questions about how the courts will view his apparent vision for an expansive use of executive power from the Oval Office on which he is anchoring the early weeks of his presidency.

Hillary Clinton, the woman whom Trump defeated in the general election last November, referred simply to the unanimous ruling in a tweet : "3-0"

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway quickly responded to Clinton by mentioning three states in which Trump upset the former secretary of state in the election: "PA, WI, MI."

