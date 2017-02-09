Potential solicitor general pick withdraws from consideration

Story highlights A source told CNN that Trump was still in the process of interviewing candidates

Trump has yet to name his choice for the number top litigation spot in the government

Washington (CNN) A potential nominee to serve as the Trump administration's solicitor general -- the lawyer who argues the government's position before the Supreme Court -- withdrew from consideration Thursday night.

Chuck Cooper, who had been a top contender for weeks, confirmed to CNN that he had informed the administration that he no longer wanted to be considered for the post.

His announcement came as an appeals court unanimously ruled against President Donald Trump's travel ban, and the President vowed to carry on his legal battle -- meaning it is potentially headed for review at the Supreme Court.

Trump has yet to name his choice for the number top litigation spot in the government. However, acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco is an experienced litigator, and Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions, assumed the office of attorney general on Thursday. Both Alabama Republicans, Sessions and Cooper are close friends.

Read More