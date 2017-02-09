Story highlights Rule 19 is selectively enforced, Mikulski said

"Elizabeth Warren was not out of order," she said

(CNN) The rebuke of Sen. Elizabeth Warren is going to have a "long-lasting effect" to women's rights activists, said the longest serving woman in the history of the Senate on Thursday.

"This is going to have a long-lasting effect because the people who marched watched this and I will tell you the women are tired that different rules are applied to us in a different way when we claim our power," former Sen. Barbara Mikulski told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Hundreds of thousands of women and men marched around the world the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in protest.

Warren was rebuked Tuesday while attempting to read a letter written 30 years ago by Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., opposing the nomination of Jeff Sessions for a federal judgeship. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invoked Rule 19, which prohibits a senator from impugning another while on the floor, accusing Warren of attacking Sessions' character.

Mikulski said senators selectively employ the rule. The rule was not invoked when McConnell was called "a liar" or when former Sen. Harry Reid was called "a cancer on the nation," she said.

Read More