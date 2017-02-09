J.D. Vance: Trump has running room with white working class

Story highlights J.D. Vance's book has been widely cited to explain the motivations of working-class voters

He talks to David Axelrod about why and how these voters turned to Trump

Chicago (CNN) President Donald Trump has a lot of running room with the working class voters who propelled him to the White House, according to bestselling author and conservative commentator J.D. Vance.

"The day-to-day, the week-to-week, even the month-to-month isn't going to matter so much to Trump's core working class voters," Vance told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"It's going to be the year-to-year," he added. "And so (Trump's) got a pretty long leash, but he doesn't have a leash forever."

Vance, whose acclaimed memoir Hillbilly Elegy reflects on his childhood in an impoverished Appalachian community, has become something of an interpreter for disaffected working class Trump supporters.

One reason they turned to a wealthy real estate developer from New York City as their champion, Vance says, is because Trump railed against the political and financial elites who they feel have done nothing but make a mess of the country while condescending them in the process.

