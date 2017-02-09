Story highlights Michael Bociurkiw: Contradictory messages by White House could ignite fuse in conflict

Michael Bociurkiw is a writer and development professional who has worked on emergencies on several continents, most recently as a spokesman for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) When Nikki Haley delivered her maiden speech before the UN Security Council last week, a collective dropping of jaws might have been heard both in European capitals and in the offices of multilateral institutions such as NATO.

"The dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions," the new US ambassador to the United Nations said.

" ... The United States stands with the people of Ukraine who have suffered for nearly three years under Russian occupation and military intervention. Until Russia and the separatists it supports respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territory integrity this crisis will continue."

Haley's tough talk could have come straight out of the Obama administration playbook. But whether the harsh tongue-lashing against Russia reflected the views of the newest occupant of the White House is not entirely clear.