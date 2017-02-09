Story highlights Gloria Borger: Harry Truman had "The Buck Stops Here" sign, meaning he made decisions and took responsibility for them

But that doesn't seem to be true in the Trump administration, she writes

(CNN) It was Harry Truman — as History 101 shows — who famously placed "The Buck Stops Here" sign on his desk. The meaning was crystal clear: The president makes the decisions, and bears full responsibility for them.

In this young presidency, there seems to be a new slogan: The buck stops ... there.

Or anywhere else, actually. If the White House loses its immigration case before the courts, blame the judges. And if there's some sort of attack, it's their fault, too. Trump tweets: "If something happens, blame him (the Washington state judge) and court system." Likewise, if there was confusion at airports worldwide, don't blame the President's hastily arranged travel ban rollout, blame a Delta computer outage, protesters and, of course, the tears of Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer.

And what about the actual decision to sign the executive order? Instead of owning it, the President made it clear that, well, he wanted to take more time on implementation, but "the law enforcement people" told him otherwise. "So I wanted to give like a month, then I said, well what about a week? They said well then you're going to have a whole pile of people -- perhaps, perhaps -- with very evil intentions coming in before the restrictions. So there it is folks, it's as plain as you can have it."

In other words, don't look at me; I'm just the President.

