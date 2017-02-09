What athletes know about Donald Trump

Story highlights Amy Bass: Those who object to mixing of politics and sports overlook fact that the two have always been intertwined

(CNN) It was tough to separate the snow from the confetti in Boston on Tuesday, but the New England faithful didn't care -- they cheered as the wind swirled, chanting "BRADY!" and "TB12!" at the sight of the Vince Lombardi trophy bestowed on their Super Bowl-winning Patriots.

Since 1886, when New Yorkers impulsively threw ticker tape out windows along Broadway at a parade honoring the dedication of the Statue of Liberty, cities have welcomed home dignitaries, astronauts and championship teams with parades like the one this week in Boston. The parades celebrate sports, but more than that, they express pride of city, region, and country.

A visit to the White House by the champions is usually the next step, one taken by iconic athletes and teams before them.

Now, however, at least three members of the Patriots have said they won't go to the White House to meet President Donald Trump. Defensive back Devin McCourty and tight end Martellus Bennett, both of whom were supportive of Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest throughout the regular season, declared they would not accompany their teammates for the ritual photo-op with the president.

McCourty told Time he didn't "feel accepted in the White House." They were followed by Pro Bowl linebacker Dont'a Hightower , who visited the White House when his University of Alabama team won a national championship but says he will decline this time.