What athletes know about Donald Trump

By Amy Bass

Updated 12:44 PM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

In 2012 members of the Miami Heat -- led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh -- posed in hoodies in solidarity with slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.
African-American athletes have a long history of speaking up in defense of civil rights. In 1967 a group of top athletes from various sports gathered to support Muhammad Ali in rejecting the draft during the Vietnam War. Seated in the front row, from left to right: Bill Russell, Ali, Jim Brown and Lew Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). Standing behind them are Carl Stokes, Walter Beach, Bobby Mitchell, Sid Williams, Curtis McClinton, Willie Davis, Jim Shorter and John Wooten.
Tommie Smith (center) and John Carlos (right) of the US launched one of the most famous sporting protests in history on the podium at the 1968 Mexico Olympics with their Black Power salute. Australian sliver medalist Peter Norman (left) also stood in protest, wearing a human rights badge on his track suit. The act harmed his career in Australia.
NBA star Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks marched with protesters in Maryland, demanding better police accountability and racial equality following the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody in April 2015.
In 2016 Colin Kaepernick ( #7) of the San Francisco 49ers created a storm by refusing to stand for the national anthem before NFL games. He is pictured with teammate Eric Reid (#35) prior to a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 12, 2016.
Other athletes -- including those at the college and high school level -- joined Kaepernick&#39;s protest. Megan Rapinoe (#15) of the US Women&#39;s National Team knelt before a match against Thailand on September 15, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio.
Social protest is also something undertaken by fans. Back on December 4, 1935, the German football team give the Nazi salute at White Hart Lane, the London home of Tottenham Hotspur. England fans protested outside the stadium before the mach, according to sports sociologist Joseph Maguire.
In 2009 Inter Milan fans held up posters supporting Mario Balotelli in response to racist abuse that the player received at Juventus. The English translation of the posters is &quot;Better black than Juventus.&quot;
German footballer Deniz Naki -- shown playing for former club St. Pauli of the Bundesliga -- was banned for 12 matches and fined $5,825 for a Facebook post dedicating his Turkish second division club&#39;s victory to Kurdish combatants in southeastern Turkey. Naki&#39;s parents are of Kurdish origin, and he has Kurdish-themed tattoos on his arms.
England cricketer Steve Harrison refused to travel to Zimbabwe in 2004 for a series of matches. Although Harrison boycotted the tour for political reasons against the Zimbabwean regime, the England &amp;amp; Wales Cricket Board did not take any action against him.
British-Ghanian player Emmanuel Frimpong received a red card in the first match of the 2015 Russian soccer season after making an obscene gesture at Spartak Moscow. He later wrote on social media that he was responding to racial abuse from the stands. &quot;(I) am a human being shouldn&#39;t be racially abused for the game that I love,&quot; he wrote. &quot;And yet we going to hold a World Cup in this country where African(s) will have to come play football.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
AC Milan&#39;s former Ghanaian defender Kevin-Prince Boateng picked up the ball, kicked it towards the stands and walked off the pitch during a friendly against Pro Patria in Busto Arsizio on January 3, 2013 because of racists chants from home supporters. &quot;Shame that these things still happen,&quot; the 25-year-old German-born Ghanaian player said on his Twitter account. The match was stopped in the 26th minute when he led his team off the pitch.
Former NBA player John Amaechi, who is now a psychologist in London, says standing for national anthems before sporting events is unnecessary. He added that he would not attend a tournament in Russia if he was an active athlete.
Howard Gayle played for eight English football clubs, and was the first black player to play for Liverpool. Gayle says he tried to educate teammates on acts of passive racism. During his playing days he did not sing the national anthem, and later refused an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) title from Buckingham Palace.
Story highlights

  • Amy Bass: Those who object to mixing of politics and sports overlook fact that the two have always been intertwined
  • New England Patriots players aren't the only athletes objecting to the Trump agenda, she writes

Amy Bass is a professor of history at the College of New Rochelle and has written widely on the cultural history of sports, including the book "Not the Triumph but the Struggle: The 1968 Olympics and the Making of the Black Athlete." Follow her on Twitter @bassab1. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)It was tough to separate the snow from the confetti in Boston on Tuesday, but the New England faithful didn't care -- they cheered as the wind swirled, chanting "BRADY!" and "TB12!" at the sight of the Vince Lombardi trophy bestowed on their Super Bowl-winning Patriots.

Since 1886, when New Yorkers impulsively threw ticker tape out windows along Broadway at a parade honoring the dedication of the Statue of Liberty, cities have welcomed home dignitaries, astronauts and championship teams with parades like the one this week in Boston. The parades celebrate sports, but more than that, they express pride of city, region, and country.
Amy Bass
Amy Bass
A visit to the White House by the champions is usually the next step, one taken by iconic athletes and teams before them.
    Now, however, at least three members of the Patriots have said they won't go to the White House to meet President Donald Trump. Defensive back Devin McCourty and tight end Martellus Bennett, both of whom were supportive of Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest throughout the regular season, declared they would not accompany their teammates for the ritual photo-op with the president.
    McCourty told Time he didn't "feel accepted in the White House." They were followed by Pro Bowl linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who visited the White House when his University of Alabama team won a national championship but says he will decline this time.
    Sports and politics shouldn't mix, some say. In 1968, for example, on the heels of the black power protest by sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, the White House never invited the US Olympic team to come visit.
    Bennett, McCourty, and Hightower also aren't the first to say "no" to a president. Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas and Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk avoided meeting President Obama after their teams' championships, while Manny Ramirez went missing when his Boston Red Sox visited with President George W. Bush. In 1993, golfer Tom Lehman called President Clinton a "draft-dodging baby killer" as the reason for his absence when the Ryder Cup team made a visit.
    Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, James Harrison, Tony Stewart -- the list of White House snubbers goes on and on, with some athletes making explicitly political statements while others just claiming they had better ways to spend their time. In 2015, Tom Brady himself refused to go, citing a "family commitment." His absence nonetheless sparked speculation he was still angry over comments White House press secretary Josh Earnest made about the "Deflategate" scandal.
    Those who object to the mixing of politics and sports overlook the fact that one way or another, sports and politics have always been intertwined, especially when they intersect in the Oval Office.
    And now, athletes from the United States and elsewhere are finding ways to voice dissent against the Trump administration and its policies.
    McCourty and Bennett aren't the only athletes objecting to the Trump agenda. Within the first few hours of the executive order "protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," Somali-born Olympic champion Mo Farah, a (knighted) British citizen who has been living in Portland, Oregon for the last six years, worried about whether he'd be able to return home from an African training camp. Assured by Britain's Foreign Office that British nationals were exempt from the order, Farah reiterated that as someone born in one of the seven countries covered by the so-called travel ban, he felt less than welcome in the United States.
    Iran reverses decision to deny entry to US wrestling team for tournament
    US Wrestling Team for Tournament to get Iran visas
    Trump's executive order has a number of potential long-term repercussions in the world of sports. Many worry it could sink US bids to host the World Cup in 2026 or land the 2024 Olympics for Los Angeles. The International Olympic Committee likely doesn't care that California is the bluest of blue states.
    An IOC member from St. Lucia called the executive order "totally contrary to Olympic ideals," caring little that more than two-thirds of LA voters opposed Trump.
    In the short term, as protesters and lawyers descended upon US airports and judges began to respond to ACLU cases, Iran -- another of the seven nations singled out -- declared Americans were not welcome to cross its own borders. With the Freestyle World Cup slated to begin on February 16 in Kermansha, USA Wrestling scrambled to figure out if its athletes were exempt. When US federal judge Judge James Robart temporarily lifted the so-called travel ban, Iran's Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, tweeted that Americans would receive the necessary visas to compete at the tournament.
    Still in question is what will happen when the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rules on the government's appeal of Robart's decision. It's also not clear whether Iranian wrestlers will be able to obtain P1 visas -- sports visas -- to compete in wrestling matches scheduled in the US this spring
    Wrestling has provided unlikely common ground between Iran and the United States for several years. In 2013, a coalition of surprising political bedfellows who also happen to be wrestling powerhouses -- Russia, the US, Cuba, and Iran -- worked together to keep wrestling (one of the original Olympic sports) on the Olympic program after the IOC tried set it aside. The mat is one of the few places the United States engages in friendly international conversation with these countries.
    "I've been encouraged this week by the cooperation and friendship of the Iranian Wrestling Federation and USA Wrestling," United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalovic wrote. "As we've seen over the years, wrestling is a sport that unites people and nations."
    If the wrestlers need -- and get -- exemptions because sports and politics should not mix, what does it say about doctors, students, mothers trying to reunite with their children, sons visiting a dying parent, or babies who need a critical operation? Because we can't have it both ways.
    Sports are part of the political spectrum. And as Bennett, McCourty and Hightower are trying to demonstrate, it's important for us to listen to athletes for a change.