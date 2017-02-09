Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed my dream'

(CNN) People from each of the seven countries affected by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration have sent video postcards to the US leader expressing their frustration with the measure.

The order, which has been temporarily frozen , suspended refugee admissions for at least 120 days and barred people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US for at least 90 days.

In a series of video postcards, people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Iraq address President Trump over the ban.

Malbrook Al Harbi, an English teacher from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, delivered an appeal centered on freedom to the President.

"What makes America unique is the coexistence of freedom... therefore banning [immigrants] is a violation of all these facts and values," he said in his short video.

Read More